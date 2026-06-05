Max Messenger Registrations Surpass 125 Million

·47·Technology
Max Messenger Registrations Surpass 125 Million

The volume of messages on Russia's Max messenger is growing rapidly. According to Farit Khusnoyarov, the platform's CEO, users exchange nearly 2 billion messages daily. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Khusnoyarov emphasized: “Activity is growing at a very fast pace, with almost 2 billion messages sent per day,” he noted. Ixbt.com reports .

Additionally, the company's head shared statistical data on the audience. Currently, 87 million people use the platform daily, while the total number of registered accounts has reached 125 million. Amid such large-scale growth, focusing on user needs is becoming a primary task.

“With such a large audience, it is enough to listen to them carefully. Our main goal is to care for users and create convenience for them,” said Khusnoyarov in his speech. This approach defines the platform's future development strategy.

Recall that live streaming functionality was previously launched on Max channels. Before that, Apple removed the Max app from the App Store without any explanation.

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