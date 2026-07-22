“Godzilla vs. Kong” actress Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

Kaylee Hottle, the actress known for her role as Jia in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," has died at the age of 18 following a car accident. The young actress, who was hearing-impaired, was transported to a hospital after the traffic accident occurred in the state of Maryland.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3:00 AM in Ijamsville. The car in which Kaylee was a passenger veered off the road and struck a culvert. She was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, but despite the medical assistance provided, she passed away.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Another passenger in the car declined medical treatment. Police suggest that speeding may have been a factor in the accident.

Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, stated that he has forgiven the driver, adding that this tragedy should not ruin the young man's entire life. Kaylee also reprised her role as Jia in the film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." She remains in the memories of fans as the character who communicated with Kong on screen using sign language. The news of the young actress's sudden death has caused deep sorrow among film fans. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incident and are examining additional evidence.