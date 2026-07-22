“Godzilla vs. Kong” actress Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

·226·Culture
“Godzilla vs. Kong” actress Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

Kaylee Hottle, the actress known for her role as Jia in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," has died at the age of 18 following a car accident. The young actress, who was hearing-impaired, was transported to a hospital after the traffic accident occurred in the state of Maryland.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3:00 AM in Ijamsville. The car in which Kaylee was a passenger veered off the road and struck a culvert. She was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, but despite the medical assistance provided, she passed away.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Another passenger in the car declined medical treatment. Police suggest that speeding may have been a factor in the accident.

Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, stated that he has forgiven the driver, adding that this tragedy should not ruin the young man's entire life. Kaylee also reprised her role as Jia in the film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." She remains in the memories of fans as the character who communicated with Kong on screen using sign language. The news of the young actress's sudden death has caused deep sorrow among film fans. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incident and are examining additional evidence.

Kaylee HottleGodzilla vs. KongMarylandIjamsvilleGodzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Adiz Rajabov and Aysanem Yusupova are auditioning for the new historical film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls"!Adiz Rajabov and Aysanem Yusupova are auditioning for the new historical film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls"!Today, 05:52Xonzoda Do‘stova: “A family that practices patience will have a strong foundation”Xonzoda Do‘stova: “A family that practices patience will have a strong foundation”Today, 05:25Tom Holland and Zendaya gifted a special Spider-Man themed flag (video)Tom Holland and Zendaya gifted a special Spider-Man themed flag (video)Today, 04:02Shahlo and Veysel's special duet at their wedding captured everyone's attention (video)Shahlo and Veysel's special duet at their wedding captured everyone's attention (video)Today, 03:04Little Yasmina's plov conquers social media (video)Little Yasmina's plov conquers social media (video)Today, 02:19Nodir Zoitov purchased a new car (video)Nodir Zoitov purchased a new car (video)Today, 02:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)