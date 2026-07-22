The world's most expensive golden tree with 98,000 leaves in Macau

One of the famous structures in Macau consists of 98,000 gold-plated leaves. Designed in the shape of a giant tree, the value of this construction is estimated at approximately 256 million dollars.

The structure was designed as a symbol of prosperity. Thousands of leaves form a single giant golden tree. Its size, craftsmanship, and the value of the materials used make it one of the most eye-catching destinations in Macau.

The golden tree serves more than just a decorative purpose. It also reflects Macau's image, which is associated with luxury hotels, entertainment venues, and major architectural projects aimed at attracting tourists.

At first glance, it looks like a simple decorative sculpture. However, in terms of its value and the amount of gold used, it is cited as one of the most expensive public display objects in the world.

This structure also serves to shape the city's tourism image. Many guests visiting Macau come to this location to see the golden tree and take pictures of it.