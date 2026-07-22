Elon Musk Plans to Film “Odyssey” Using Grok Imagine in 2026

One of the world's richest people and technology magnate Elon Musk has announced the next revolutionary step in the field of AI. He reported that the Grok Imagine neural network, developed by xAI, will create a full-length feature film based on Homer's famous “Odyssey” by the end of 2026. This project is expected to be a turning point in demonstrating the capabilities of AI in the film industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Elon Musk emphasized that the new film will be as historically accurate as possible and will remain faithful to Homer's original literary heritage. The entrepreneur made this statement after showing a three-minute special clip demonstrating the capabilities of Grok Imagine. In this video, the neural network proved that it can independently generate not only complex visual scenes but also deep dialogues between characters.

Historical accuracy and competition with traditional cinema

Musk's initiative is not just a technological experiment, but a unique response to modern Hollywood standards. According to Ixbt.com, the billionaire wants to place special emphasis on the accurate depiction of the historical era in his project. In this regard, he has been sharply criticizing some of the “freedoms” taken by traditional film studios.

Recall that in July 2026, the “Odyssey” blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan was released in theaters worldwide. Although the film was a box-office success, it caused objections from Elon Musk and a number of conservative viewers. In particular, the fact that Lupita Nyong'o played the legendary Helen of Troy sparked heated debates on social networks.

Now, it is promised that the film created with the help of Grok Imagine will be free from such “casting decisions” and will present a classic interpretation of the ancient Greek epic. According to Musk, AI can rely more on historical sources than on artistic visions that change under the influence of the human factor.

The future of AI in the film industry

If this project is successfully implemented, 2026 could open a new page in the history of cinema. Until now, AI has only been used as an auxiliary tool for creating short videos or special effects. The creation of a full-length, logically consistent, and high-quality film by Grok Imagine will pose serious competition for major studios.

It is natural that this event will also arouse great interest among technology enthusiasts and film critics in Uzbekistan. The popularization of AI-generated content could also fundamentally change dubbing and localization processes in the future. For now, the world community is waiting for the final product that Grok Imagine will present.

It is also worth noting that such bold promises by Elon Musk are often met with skepticism in the tech community. However, as seen in the examples of Tesla and SpaceX projects, he has great experience in implementing ideas that seem impossible. Time will tell how successful the AI interpretation of “Odyssey” will be.