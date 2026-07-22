Tesla sets sales record, but investors are selling company shares

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2026. Despite this, the company's share price began to fall after these positive figures were announced. This market reaction shows that investor demands on the manufacturer are extremely high and that simply beating forecasts is no longer enough to drive stock growth. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Tesla managed to sell 480,126 vehicles in the current quarter. Although this result is a record for the company, market participants are focusing more on growing competition and financial stability. In particular, the activation of new players like Rivian has begun to threaten the most profitable segments occupied by Tesla.

Increased competition and the fight for market share

Currently, the main revenue of Tesla (more than 96 percent) comes from the Model 3 and Model Y. However, competitor Rivian has introduced the new R2 SUV model in the $45,000–$60,000 price segment. Although Rivian cannot yet match Tesla in production capacity, the high interest in the new model is worrying investors. This situation could lead to a decline in margins in the mid-priced electric vehicle segment, which is the most important source of revenue for Tesla.

At the same time, the company led by Elon Musk has increased its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 from $20 billion to $25 billion. Additional funds will be directed toward maintaining technological superiority and implementing new developments. However, investors fear a decrease in net profit against the backdrop of such massive spending.

Artificial intelligence and future promises

The current high valuation of Tesla shares is largely tied to the company's future projects. These include the Optimus humanoid robot, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, and technologies in collaboration with SpaceX. But market sentiment is gradually shifting from long-term promises toward hardware and finished products that generate tangible revenue today.

The repeated delays in the full launch of the FSD system and technical limitations in the robotaxi project are affecting investor confidence. Currently, traders expect the stock price to fluctuate by about 7 percent after the quarterly report, which is lower than the previous average of 9 percent.

In conclusion, exceeding sales forecasts is no longer enough for Tesla. The market is demanding not only records from the company but also the maintenance of high profit margins in a new competitive environment and the faster commercialization of promised innovative projects. The decline in shares is not a crisis for the company, but the result of extremely high investor expectations.