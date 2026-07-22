Dimension Capital Raises $800 Million for Scientific Technologies

New York-based venture firm Dimension Capital has announced that it has raised $800 million for its third fund. This figure is 60 percent higher than its second fund, which was announced just 18 months ago. This investment influx demonstrates the high level of interest in the modern technology market for projects at the intersection of fundamental science and computing. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company was founded in late 2022 by Zavian Dar, Adam Goulburn, and Nan Li, former partners at prestigious organizations such as Lux Capital and Obvious Ventures. Their core strategy focuses on supporting deep-tech startups that bridge the gap between biotechnology and software. Today, this sector is developing faster than expected, becoming an attractive field for investors.

Successful projects and strategic investments

One of the most prominent projects in Dimension Capital's portfolio is the startup Chai Discovery. This company, which creates open-source AI foundation models for drug discovery, recently raised $400 million at a $3.8 billion valuation. Dimension participated in this project at the initial seed stage, confirming the venture firm's ability to identify promising ideas.

Additionally, the company has invested in the anti-aging startup New Limit. Founded by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, this project closed its Series C funding round in January 2025 with a valuation of $3.1 billion. According to ixbt.com, such high valuations indicate the growing commercial potential of scientific developments.

Dimension Capital's activities are not limited to medicine but also cover AI infrastructure. The company has invested in giants such as Modal Labs and the world-renowned Anthropic. Notably, after Anthropic acquired Coefficient Bio, a platform in Dimension's portfolio, for $400 million, the venture fund became a shareholder of the AI giant.

At a time when many new venture firms are facing difficulties in raising new capital, Dimension Capital has managed to significantly increase its funds in a short period. This situation shows that in the global financial market, there is growing demand for complex projects based on the fusion of science and technology rather than pure software. This trend is also important for technological entrepreneurs and investors in Uzbekistan, as science-intensive sectors are expected to become the drivers of the global economy in the future.