Honor introduces special Flash Limited Edition set for its most powerful smartphone

Honor, one of China's tech giants, has announced an unexpected novelty for its domestic market. The company has released a limited Flash Limited Edition Gift Box set for one of its latest flagships, the Honor 600 Pro. This edition is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts not only for its technical specifications but also for its enriched bundle, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this special edition will be sold through the company's official partners from July 21 to July 31. The set includes the Honor 600 Pro smartphone in an elegant Sky Blue color, a case with a unique "liquid sand" effect, a 10,000 mAh power bank, a branded bag, collectible stickers, and an exclusive card. This approach is expected to be a real treat for loyal Honor brand customers.

Technical capabilities and differences for the domestic market

It is worth noting that the China-specific version of the Honor 600 Pro differs significantly from its global market counterparts. Specifically, the Chinese variant is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8550 Elite chip, with its main advantage being a massive 8,000 mAh battery. For comparison, the global version uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6,400 or 7,000 mAh battery, depending on the market.

Despite the smartphone itself having 8,000 mAh of power, the inclusion of an additional 10,000 mAh power bank in the kit provides the user with unprecedented autonomy during long trips or intensive use. This device, with a 12/256 GB memory configuration, is priced at approximately 545 USD (3,700 yuan) with discounts.

Additional benefits for buyers

Honor is offering several ways to incentivize buyers as part of this promotion. Those who purchase the special set will receive the following benefits:

Honor Earbuds X9 wireless earphones are given as a completely free gift;

Opportunity to get an additional discount of up to 145 USD through a trade-in program;

24-month interest-free installment plan.

Considering that the Honor brand is gaining a foothold in the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the global version of this model may appear on local store shelves in the future. However, the version with the 8,000 mAh battery and the enriched bundle remains exclusive to the Chinese market for now. Such steps serve to strengthen the brand's position in the premium segment.