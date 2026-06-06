"Mob Rule Curbed": Internet Shut Down in Azad Kashmir

On June 5, 2026, internet connectivity was unexpectedly completely cut off in the Pakistani-administered state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the situation, the region's Prime Minister, Faisal Mumtaz Rathor, called this measure "the end of mob rule." According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to NetBlocks, communications disappeared on the eve of mass protest demonstrations and blockades scheduled for June 9. This was caused by the government's ban on the activities of the "Joint Awami Action Committee" (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws.

The JAAC committee is demanding that the government lower flour prices, reduce electricity costs, and abolish reserved seats for refugees in the assembly. Such protests are not being observed in the region for the first time.

Recall that in 2025, demonstrations organized by the JAAC led to clashes, casualties, and partial concessions from the government. This time, officials decided to take preventive measures: the internet was blocked, security measures were strengthened, classes were suspended in schools, and tourists were asked to leave the region.