The truth about footballer Michael Olise having a two-year-old daughter he never visits

·47·World
The truth about footballer Michael Olise having a two-year-old daughter he never visits

French footballer Michael Olise has been accused of having no contact with his two-year-old daughter. This was revealed by the child's mother, 34-year-old Fatima Saunbreker, in an interview with the German newspaper "Bild".

According to the woman from Düsseldorf, Olise underwent a DNA test and acknowledged that the girl is his child. However, Saunbreker claims that the footballer has never met his daughter in person to this day.

She says the main disagreement between the parties concerns the child's financial support. Fatima stated that the footballer's lawyers offered a "ridiculous amount of money" for the girl. She rejected the offer, believing the sum is completely inconsistent with Michael Olise's income.

"It is very hard for me to see that a person can be so cruel and heartless towards their own child," said Fatima Saunbreker.

So far, there is no information about Michael Olise or his representatives making a public response to these allegations.

Michael OliseFootballChild SupportScandalSports News
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