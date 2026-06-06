Wildberries to Open Pickup Points in Its Hotels

Wildberries plans to place order pickup points (PVZ) in its WB Travel hotels currently under construction in Russia. This was announced by Robert Mirzoyan, CEO of the RVB Group, at SPIEF-2026. Reported by Ixbt.com news source.

The main goal of this project is to maintain the usual shopping scenario for customers even during their vacations. Tourists will now be able to order necessary products directly to the hotel and pick them up there.

Currently, Wildberries intends to test this model within the WB Travel concept in Russia. According to company representatives, this service will create additional convenience for vacationers and further expand the platform's ecosystem.

Recall that earlier there were reports that Wildberries intended to acquire a stake in "AliExpress Russia". The company continues to strengthen its position in logistics and retail.