Pocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget market

·31·Technology
Pocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget market

The Xteink brand, known for its tiny e-readers, has introduced the new X4 Pro model. This gadget, which has gone viral on social media, features a touchscreen and front-lighting system that users have long awaited, unlike its predecessors. According to ixbt.com, this device is designed for those who want to break free from smartphone addiction and spend their free time reading. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Xteink X4 Pro weighs only 72 grams and is 5.95 millimeters thick. This allows it to fit not only in a pocket but even inside a wallet. The back of the device features special magnets, allowing it to be attached to the back of a smartphone. This encourages reading a few pages of a book while waiting in line or on public transport instead of scrolling through an Instagram feed.

New features and technical specifications

While navigation in the previous X3 and X4 models was limited to mechanical buttons, the X4 Pro version adds a 4.26-inch touchscreen, significantly improving usability. Additionally, a lighting system with adjustable color temperature has been introduced for late-night readers. Experts note that the E-ink screen does not strain the eyes like an iPhone or other smartphones, making it safer for reading before sleep.

The device's battery life is also impressive. Thanks to the energy efficiency of E-ink screens, the X4 Pro can last for several weeks on a single charge. For example, during tests, the battery level did not drop below 60 percent after three weeks of daily use. However, the manufacturer has opted out of a USB-C port this time, using a magnetic pogo-charger instead, which may be inconvenient for some users.

Usage limitations and software

The Xteink X4 Pro runs on open-source software, giving users freedom in uploading their files. Books can be transferred via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but the easiest way is using a micro SD card. It is worth noting that this gadget does not support books from closed ecosystems like Amazon. It is primarily designed to work with open .epub format files.

The small size does have its drawbacks. For instance, reading poetry or books with complex tables on a 4.26-inch screen can be somewhat uncomfortable. Also, because the text is small, the device needs to be held closer to the face. Nevertheless, at a price of $99, this tiny gadget is a great compact companion to larger e-readers like Kindle.

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