Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, the primary focus in the international football arena is now shifting back to club-level competitions. The intense battles on North American pitches have brought significant financial and technical consequences not only for national teams but also for the world's leading clubs. While Real Madrid has solidified its position following the tournament, the situation appears somewhat more complex for teams like Barcelona. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Barcelona was one of the clubs that sent the most players to this World Cup. Fourteen players from the Catalans participated in the tournament, nine of whom reached the final stages. New signing Anthony Gordon competed for England, and Jules Koundé played for France in the third-place playoff. Although this seems positive for the club's prestige, the physical condition and fatigue levels of the players are causing concern for the coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Winners and Losers: The Club Ledger

For Real Madrid, this tournament was strategically successful. The Madrid side aims to maximize the benefits of their stars returning without injury and the subsequent rise in their market value. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are also forced to reconsider their squads following the participation of their legionnaires. According to ixbt.com, the tournament created a unique "earthquake" effect not only for European giants but also for clubs in the Asian region.

These analyses are also crucial for football fans in Uzbekistan, as the rivalry between European and Asian clubs is entering a new phase. Barcelona remains in the status of a "winning loser": on one hand, the club's players gained international experience, but on the other, pre-season preparation plans have been completely disrupted. This situation could negatively impact the team's start in La Liga and the Champions League.

As technical staffs begin preparations for the 2026-2027 season, many clubs are struggling with how to organize the post-World Cup recovery process. The long journeys and flights across the USA, Mexico, and Canada will inevitably affect the players' functional condition.

In conclusion, the 2026 World Cup has become more than just a sporting celebration; it has turned into a massive factor influencing club economics and sporting results. Time will tell how Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other giants will "pay the price." The echoes of the tournament will undoubtedly be felt in the football world for a long time to come.