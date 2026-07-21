Inter President puts an end to rumors between Alessandro Bastoni and Al-Hilal

·3·Sport
Inter President puts an end to rumors between Alessandro Bastoni and Al-Hilal

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has officially addressed reports regarding the potential transfer of team defender Alessandro Bastoni to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. These reports, which caused a stir in the transfer market in recent days, had sparked widespread discussion. Marotta's statement served to reassure Milan fans and clarify the club's future plans. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with 365Scores, Marotta firmly emphasized that no official offer has been received from the Saudi club. According to him, the rumors surrounding the Italian defender are completely baseless. Marotta stated that Inter's position regarding Alessandro Bastoni is clear to everyone and that the club has no intention of letting their leader go.

Al-Hilal's efforts to revamp the squad

For the Saudi Arabian giant Al-Hilal, the past season did not go as expected. The team had to settle only for the King Cup. Consequently, the Riyadh club's management aims to fundamentally revamp and strengthen the squad following the 2025-2026 disappointments.

According to reports, Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi requested the transfer of Alessandro Bastoni from the club's management to strengthen the central defense. However, the Inter president denied this information, hinting that the player will remain in Milan for the 2026-2027 season. This could pose a significant obstacle to the Saudis' transfer plans.

Barcelona and other transfer news

The situation in the transfer market is heating up not only around Italy and Saudi Arabia but also around Spanish giants. Specifically, reports have emerged that Barcelona has begun efforts to sign stars like Joao Cancelo and Darwin Nunez. The Catalans aim to restore their prestige on the European stage by strengthening their squad.

At the same time, Al-Hilal continues its search for a central defender. According to 365Scores sources, the club is considering several candidates for the defensive line ahead of the 2026-2027 season. If the Alessandro Bastoni option is rejected, the Riyadh side is expected to focus on other European stars.

Overall, the financial power of Saudi clubs is becoming a serious challenge for European teams in modern football. However, clubs with traditions like Inter are striving to maintain competitiveness by keeping their key players. It is natural that such confrontations will be observed frequently until the end of the upcoming transfer window.

InterAl-HilalAlessandro BastoniTransferFootball
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