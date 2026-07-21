Luka Modric extends contract with Milan and retires from Croatia national team

·3·Sport
Luka Modric extends contract with Milan and retires from Croatia national team

World football legend Luka Modric is ready to open a new and final chapter in his career. The experienced midfielder has reached an agreement to extend his current contract with the Italian club AC Milan for another year. This decision clarifies not only the player's future at the club level but also his international career. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information from Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between the 40-year-old player and the club management have concluded successfully. Modric, who is currently on vacation, expressed his desire to stay with the team to club officials. Official documents are expected to be signed in the coming days, with the contract running until the end of next season.

Farewell to the international stage

In addition to extending his club career, Luka Modric has decided to put an end to his time with the Croatia national team. He contacted national team head coach Slaven Bilic to inform him that he would conclude his international career in October. This decision is linked to the player's desire to focus all his attention and energy on success at the club level.

Modric's final match for the national team will take place on October 6 against Spain in the Nations League. This match, held in Split, will be an opportunity for Croatian fans to give their captain a proper send-off. As a reminder, the Croatia national team was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup after losing to Portugal.

New coach and new goals

In the coming days, Luka Modric will join the AC Milan training camp in Australia. The team is preparing for the new season under the guidance of new head coach Ruben Amorim. In his final season, Modric aims to help the Italian giants win new trophies following their disappointments in the Champions League.

According to Goal.com, Modric's career is rich in achievements. With Real Madrid, he won the Champions League six times, became a four-time Spanish champion, and a five-time UEFA Super Cup winner. Additionally, in 2018, he won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player. His professional path is also closely linked to clubs like Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham.

This transfer and contract extension is an important step to maintain experience in Milan's midfield. Despite Modric being 40, his on-field intelligence and leadership skills are expected to play a key role in Ruben Amorim's project. For football fans, this will be the legendary midfielder's final "swan song."

Luka ModricAC MilanCroatiaFootball TransfersRuben Amorim
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