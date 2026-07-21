Soyuz MS-28 crew prepares for return to Earth: Landing date announced

The crew of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, concluding their mission on the International Space Station, will return to Earth on July 26 of this year. The conclusion of this flight is significant not only as a technical process but also for the human body's adaptation to gravity after long-term weightlessness. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from the state corporation Roskosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, will head to Earth on board the spacecraft. Currently, the crew members are preparing not only for the landing process but also for the conditions of daily life, particularly the sudden impact of Earth's gravity.

Health recovery and special training

Experts note that one of the most difficult stages for cosmonauts is the readaptation of the cardiovascular system. In weightlessness, blood is distributed differently in the body, so upon returning to Earth, the body may face difficulties in managing blood circulation in a vertical position.

In the final stage of the flight, crew members are conducting training in a special prophylactic vacuum suit known as "Chibis-M". This device creates negative pressure in the lower part of the body, ensuring blood flow downwards. This process artificially creates a state similar to the effect of Earth's gravity.

Such training "teaches" the body to redistribute blood in a vertical position. This helps prevent negative conditions such as dizziness and fainting that may be observed in astronauts after landing. According to the Ixbt.com publication, this technology was developed based on many years of space medicine experience.

The landing operation to be carried out on July 26 will be conducted in accordance with all safety measures. The crew's safe return to Earth and their subsequent rehabilitation process will be under the supervision of specialists. This mission is considered another successful step within the framework of international space cooperation.