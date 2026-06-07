Cosmic Giant: Super Heavy Booster B20 Rocket Booster in a New Perspective

Photographers from RGV Aerial Photography captured the 70-meter Super Heavy Booster B20 from bird's-eye view at the Massey's test site in Starbase (Texas). This massive stainless steel structure is currently undergoing cryogenic tests. During the process, the tanks are filled with ultra-cold liquid nitrogen and oxygen to check their resistance to extreme temperatures and pressure. According to Ixbt.com reports .

SpaceX is actively preparing for the 13th test flight of the Starship system. This stage is a crucial step before installing Raptor 3 engines and conducting static fire tests. Successful cryogenic tests confirm the booster's ability to withstand real flight conditions with methane and oxygen.

Additionally, SpaceX continues to improve the Mechazilla system at the Starbase spaceport launch towers, specifically the giant mechanical "chopsticks." Such rockets will carry next-generation Starlink satellites into orbit, allowing for a multiple increase in network bandwidth.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX plans to demonstrate the full reusability of the Starship spacecraft this year. According to him, this will be a huge achievement that will reduce the cost of access to space by 100 times. While Falcon 9 has already reduced the cost of delivering 1 kg of payload to orbit from $18,500 to $1,400, Starship is expected to lower this price by another 99 percent.