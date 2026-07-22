Roberto De Zerbi continues major reforms at Tottenham: Transfers are not over yet

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has announced that the club's activity in the summer transfer market is not yet finished. Although the club has already spent £237 million on new players, the Italian specialist intends to continue strengthening the squad, as reported by SpursPlay and Goal.com. reports .

Last season was extremely difficult for Tottenham. The team finished 17th in the English Premier League, narrowly avoiding relegation. De Zerbi, who replaced Igor Tudor in March, has begun a radical overhaul of the squad in agreement with the club's management. According to the coach, the main goal is not only to assemble skilled players but to shape a new "heart" and winning mentality for the team.

New stars and record-breaking spending

The most sensational acquisition of the current transfer window was Sandro Tonali . The London club could spend up to £100 million, including bonuses, for the Italian midfielder transferred from Newcastle United. Additionally, Matheus Fernandes joined from West Ham for £85 million, and defender Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton for £52 million.

The club is not only making expensive purchases but also attracting experienced free agents. Goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, full-back Andy Robertson, and center-back Marcos Senesi are expected to strengthen the team's defense. De Zerbi emphasized that these changes mark the beginning of a new chapter in the club's history.

Clearing the squad and future plans

Alongside the new arrivals, the club is replenishing its budget by selling a number of young players. Specifically, Will Lankshear and Luka Vušković moved to Middlesbrough and Brighton for a total of £70 million. This allows Tottenham to make new transfers while complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Roberto De Zerbi demands that players be professional not only on the pitch but also in their personal lives. In his view, being a Tottenham player is a 24-hour responsibility. The coach hinted that there will be both new deals and departures before the transfer window closes. The Londoners aim to become a team that fights for top positions in the new season rather than being among the outsiders.