WhatsApp Updated: Expanded CarPlay Capabilities and Independent iPad Registration Added

The WhatsApp messenger, owned by Meta, has significantly expanded its functionality, offering a range of new conveniences for users. The platform is taking a major step toward becoming a full-fledged communication system across various devices, rather than just a mobile messaging app. Updates include enhanced integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as long-awaited features for iPad users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp has improved its workflow with automotive multimedia systems—Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Previously, users were limited to sending messages or making calls via these systems; now, they can listen to incoming messages, reply via voice, view call history, and quickly access a list of selected contacts. This makes it easier for drivers to stay connected without being distracted on the road.

Independent Account for iPad and PDF Handling

There is also good news for tablet users: it is now possible to register for WhatsApp directly via iPad. While the iPad app previously functioned only when linked to a primary account on a smartphone, users can now create a new account directly on the tablet. A phone number and verification code are still required, but once registered, the iPad app works independently without needing to be linked to a smartphone.

Document handling has also been simplified. PDF files can now be opened directly within the WhatsApp app without needing to download them to the device. Users can not only view documents but also make minor edits, such as highlighting text or adding comments. This feature is currently also available on the web and desktop versions of the app.

Music Sharing and New Subscription System

To develop social features, WhatsApp has introduced the ability to share music in statuses. Users can post tracks they are listening to directly from Apple Music or Spotify to their statuses. According to company representatives, this allows users to express their moods and make their statuses unique.

In recent months, WhatsApp has implemented several strategic changes, including:

The introduction of usernames, allowing profile sharing without revealing a phone number;

The launch of the WhatsApp Plus paid subscription system, which includes profile personalization and expanded reactions;

The addition of detailed analytical data (story insights) for viewing statuses.

These updates are part of Meta's strategy to transform the WhatsApp platform into a convenient ecosystem for business and professional communication, not just personal messaging. These features are being rolled out gradually to users in Uzbekistan via app updates.