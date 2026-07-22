Shahlo Salayeva, who also registered her marriage in Turkey, steps on the groom's foot (video)

·39·Culture
Shahlo Salayeva, who also registered her marriage in Turkey, steps on the groom's foot (video)

In one of her interviews, singer Shahlo Salayeva announced that she had legally registered her marriage in Uzbekistan on April 4. Yesterday, July 21, the couple held a second wedding ceremony in the city of Trabzon, Turkey.

Videos circulating on social media show that they also officially registered their marriage in Turkey. In the footage, it can be seen that Shahlo and Veysel signed the marriage certificate, exchanged wedding rings, and celebrated these joyful moments with their loved ones.

A bearded man in a black suit and a woman in a white dress are standing together.

Another interesting moment at the wedding ceremony did not go unnoticed by observers. The video captures Shahlo Salayeva smiling as she gently steps on Veysel Dulger's foot. This clip has been widely discussed on social media, with many users interpreting it as one of the humorous traditions of Uzbek weddings and wishing the couple happiness and a long life together.

Shahlo SalayevaTrabzonTurkeyUzbekistanVeysel Dulger
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