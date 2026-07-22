Samsung Unveils Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Lightest and Most Compact Flagship

·34·Technology
Samsung Unveils Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Lightest and Most Compact Flagship

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially unveiled its most anticipated and innovative device in its foldable smartphone lineup — the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This new flagship differs fundamentally from previous generations not only in its technical specifications but also in its completely redesigned exterior and improved usability. Balancing compactness and power, the device promises users a brand-new experience for daily tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most notable aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is its aspect ratio. According to ixbt.com, the external screen features a 10:16 ratio, providing a familiar format similar to standard smartphones for messaging, browsing social media, and watching short videos. The main internal display offers a 4:3 ratio when unfolded. It is worth noting that similar screen ratios are expected to be used in the future iPhone Ultra model.

Lightweight Body and Durable Flex Titanium Technology

Samsung engineers placed special emphasis on weight and thickness in this model. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has become the lightest device in the series, weighing just 201 grams. The body thickness is 9.7 mm when folded and only 4.5 mm when unfolded, making it much easier for users to carry in their pockets. This result was achieved using the new Flex Titanium technology.

The use of titanium elements in the display construction allowed for a thinner body without compromising structural integrity. The company also redesigned and optimized the folding mechanism (hinge). As a result, the process of opening and closing the smartphone has become smoother and more reliable, which is a key factor in ensuring the long-term durability of foldable screens.

Display Capabilities and Technical Power

The smartphone's internal 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features QXGA+ resolution and supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. Thanks to Vision Booster technology and brightness reaching up to 3000 nits, the image remains clear even under direct sunlight. The external screen is 5.5 inches and also operates at 120 Hz. At the heart of the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

Memory configurations are offered in several variants based on user needs: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and the top-tier 16 GB/1 TB version. The camera system consists of two 50-megapixel modules, enabling wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle photography. The device runs on the Android 17 operating system with the One UI 9 interface.

There are also significant changes in terms of autonomy:

  • 4800 mAh capacity battery;
  • 45 W wired fast charging;
  • Wireless charging up to 20 W;
  • Reverse wireless charging function.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 supports modern 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0 communication standards. It is also protected against water and dust according to the IP48 standard. The smartphone is expected to be available in Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colors. This innovation is undoubtedly another major step for Samsung in strengthening its leadership in the foldable device market.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
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