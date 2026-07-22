B2B Creator Economy: Passionfroot startup raises $15 million to conquer the US market

·28·Technology
B2B Creator Economy: Passionfroot startup raises $15 million to conquer the US market

German startup Passionfroot has raised $15 million to expand its B2B platform that connects content creators with brands. The Series A funding round was led by venture capital firm Insight Partners. This investment highlights the growing need for brands to promote their products through experts as AI technologies rapidly evolve. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in Berlin, the startup aims to strengthen its position not only in Europe but globally. With the funds raised, CEO Jen Phan will relocate to New York to open a new office. Passionfroot also plans to establish a presence in São Paulo and expand its current 15-person team.

AI and brand competition

According to Passionfroot CEO Jen Phan, as AI technologies have made software development easier, the market has become saturated with new products and features. In such an environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to differentiate their brands. Therefore, marketing leaders are increasingly turning to industry experts and creators on platforms like LinkedIn, Substack, or YouTube.

According to TechCrunch, Passionfroot has managed to increase its revenue 13-fold over the past year. The platform's client list includes well-known tech companies such as ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer, and Gamma. This confirms that in the B2B sector, there is a high demand for marketing based on personal branding and professional recommendations rather than traditional advertising.

Zest — AI assistant for advertising campaigns

The startup is also advancing technologically. The company has launched a new AI agent called Zest, which helps brands create, execute, and monitor the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns. The Zest system has the ability to select the most suitable creators from thousands within and outside the platform to match a company's strategy.

Furthermore, a payment system has been implemented through the Passionfroot platform. Using a special wallet, brands can pay content creators worldwide and track their expenses. Reportedly, over $10 million has been paid to creators through the platform in the last 18 months.

Insight Partners Managing Director Rebecca Liu-Doyle noted that Passionfroot has successfully filled a gap in the market. On one side, there are brands that need to explain and popularize AI products, and on the other, there are experts with deep knowledge who can create high-quality content. The platform has become an ecosystem that effectively connects these two sides.

PassionfrootStartupInvestmentB2B MarketingArtificial Intelligence
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

WhatsApp Updated: Expanded CarPlay Capabilities and Independent iPad Registration AddedWhatsApp Updated: Expanded CarPlay Capabilities and Independent iPad Registration AddedToday, 18:57Samsung Unveils Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Lightest and Most Compact FlagshipSamsung Unveils Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Lightest and Most Compact FlagshipToday, 18:57Revolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find ProjectsRevolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find ProjectsToday, 18:29Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Today, 18:28The Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineThe Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineToday, 18:22NVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledNVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledToday, 18:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone