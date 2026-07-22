B2B Creator Economy: Passionfroot startup raises $15 million to conquer the US market

German startup Passionfroot has raised $15 million to expand its B2B platform that connects content creators with brands. The Series A funding round was led by venture capital firm Insight Partners. This investment highlights the growing need for brands to promote their products through experts as AI technologies rapidly evolve. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in Berlin, the startup aims to strengthen its position not only in Europe but globally. With the funds raised, CEO Jen Phan will relocate to New York to open a new office. Passionfroot also plans to establish a presence in São Paulo and expand its current 15-person team.

AI and brand competition

According to Passionfroot CEO Jen Phan, as AI technologies have made software development easier, the market has become saturated with new products and features. In such an environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to differentiate their brands. Therefore, marketing leaders are increasingly turning to industry experts and creators on platforms like LinkedIn, Substack, or YouTube.

According to TechCrunch, Passionfroot has managed to increase its revenue 13-fold over the past year. The platform's client list includes well-known tech companies such as ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer, and Gamma. This confirms that in the B2B sector, there is a high demand for marketing based on personal branding and professional recommendations rather than traditional advertising.

Zest — AI assistant for advertising campaigns

The startup is also advancing technologically. The company has launched a new AI agent called Zest, which helps brands create, execute, and monitor the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns. The Zest system has the ability to select the most suitable creators from thousands within and outside the platform to match a company's strategy.

Furthermore, a payment system has been implemented through the Passionfroot platform. Using a special wallet, brands can pay content creators worldwide and track their expenses. Reportedly, over $10 million has been paid to creators through the platform in the last 18 months.

Insight Partners Managing Director Rebecca Liu-Doyle noted that Passionfroot has successfully filled a gap in the market. On one side, there are brands that need to explain and popularize AI products, and on the other, there are experts with deep knowledge who can create high-quality content. The platform has become an ecosystem that effectively connects these two sides.