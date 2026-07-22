Aston Villa legend calls Alejandro Garnacho transfer a 'nightmare' for the club

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has harshly criticized the club's plans regarding the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho. He described the potential move of the Argentine winger to Birmingham following his unsuccessful season at Chelsea as a real 'nightmare' for the club. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to recent reports, the 22-year-old player is expected to join Aston Villa on loan. The deal includes an obligation to buy the player permanently if certain conditions are met. Notably, Alejandro Garnacho is a product of the Manchester United academy and had moved to London's Chelsea for £40 million. However, his time at Stamford Bridge did not go as expected.

Technical skills and character issues

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor did not hide his dissatisfaction with the player's performance level and actions on the pitch. In his opinion, Alejandro Garnacho does not meet the demands of modern football and struggles to beat opposing defenders. 'He is not a good player. If you watch his recent games for Chelsea, he approaches the defender and then passes the ball backward. He is afraid to take on his opponent in a one-on-one situation,' the former striker emphasized.

Agbonlahor also touched upon the reasons for the player's departure from his previous teams. According to him, it is no coincidence that big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea let him go. Furthermore, the fact that the Argentina national team did not call him up for the World Cup, even during a shortage of wingers, speaks volumes about the player's quality.

Threat to the team environment

The expert believes that Alejandro Garnacho could disrupt the team atmosphere built by Unai Emery, not only with his performance but also with his character. Agbonlahor compared the player's self-confidence and 'ego' to that of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but was harsh regarding his talent: 'He has the arrogance of a superstar, but his talent is not even on the level of David Bellion, who played for Manchester United 20 years ago.'

The issue of this transfer became more relevant for Aston Villa after Morgan Rogers moved to London's Chelsea. However, Agbonlahor is urging the management to refrain from this move. He believes the club should look for players who maintain team discipline instead of such questionable transfers.

Currently, Chelsea has placed the Argentine player on the transfer list as part of their squad restructuring. If Aston Villa completes this deal, it could be a major tactical and psychological risk for Unai Emery. Agbonlahor's open opposition is sparking heated debates among Birmingham fans.