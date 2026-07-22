Revolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find Projects

Cascade, a platform that automates the process of finding projects and winning tenders for architecture, engineering, and construction companies, has raised $3.5 million in investment. According to TechCrunch, this seed round funding was provided by prominent venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz Speedrun, Ada Ventures, and Snowball VC. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Founded in 2025 by Hannia Zia and Joana Ferreira, the Cascade startup aims to solve one of the most painful points in the construction business — ensuring a stable flow of orders. According to the founders, despite being masters of their craft, many qualified construction companies are missing out on major projects due to a lack of modern technological tools.

Currently, the process of searching for construction projects is highly fragmented and complex. Companies are forced to constantly monitor dozens of portals from various government agencies, cities, and district administrations. Cascade simplifies this process using AI and consolidates all available opportunities into a single platform.

Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

The uniqueness of the Cascade platform lies in the fact that it not only shows current projects but also predicts future tenders. The system analyzes data from various US states, federal agencies, and private contracts to determine in advance which developers are likely to win.

For example, if the government announces a major grant for housing construction, Cascade studies the history of previous tenders. As a result, it provides users with recommendations: "This grant will most likely be won by one of these five companies; start negotiations for partnership with them right now." This dramatically increases the chances for subcontractors to secure projects.

The startup has already proven its effectiveness. Currently, the platform is used by reputable construction companies that have built JFK and La Guardia airports, the Four Seasons hotel chain, and major data centers. The support of Andreessen Horowitz (A16z) has given the project the status of a trusted partner in the market.

The $3.5 million raised will be directed toward scaling the platform, hiring new engineers, and organizing industry events. Although there are competitors in the market such as GovWin IQ and ConstructConnect, Cascade's founders describe their product as a fully AI-native modern solution.

This technology is expected to change the competitive environment in the construction industry. Especially for regions with rapidly growing construction scales, such as Uzbekistan, such digital solutions could play an important role in ensuring transparency and increasing efficiency in the future.