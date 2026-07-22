Revolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find Projects

·2·Technology
Revolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find Projects

Cascade, a platform that automates the process of finding projects and winning tenders for architecture, engineering, and construction companies, has raised $3.5 million in investment. According to TechCrunch, this seed round funding was provided by prominent venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz Speedrun, Ada Ventures, and Snowball VC. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Founded in 2025 by Hannia Zia and Joana Ferreira, the Cascade startup aims to solve one of the most painful points in the construction business — ensuring a stable flow of orders. According to the founders, despite being masters of their craft, many qualified construction companies are missing out on major projects due to a lack of modern technological tools.

Currently, the process of searching for construction projects is highly fragmented and complex. Companies are forced to constantly monitor dozens of portals from various government agencies, cities, and district administrations. Cascade simplifies this process using AI and consolidates all available opportunities into a single platform.

Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

The uniqueness of the Cascade platform lies in the fact that it not only shows current projects but also predicts future tenders. The system analyzes data from various US states, federal agencies, and private contracts to determine in advance which developers are likely to win.

For example, if the government announces a major grant for housing construction, Cascade studies the history of previous tenders. As a result, it provides users with recommendations: "This grant will most likely be won by one of these five companies; start negotiations for partnership with them right now." This dramatically increases the chances for subcontractors to secure projects.

The startup has already proven its effectiveness. Currently, the platform is used by reputable construction companies that have built JFK and La Guardia airports, the Four Seasons hotel chain, and major data centers. The support of Andreessen Horowitz (A16z) has given the project the status of a trusted partner in the market.

The $3.5 million raised will be directed toward scaling the platform, hiring new engineers, and organizing industry events. Although there are competitors in the market such as GovWin IQ and ConstructConnect, Cascade's founders describe their product as a fully AI-native modern solution.

This technology is expected to change the competitive environment in the construction industry. Especially for regions with rapidly growing construction scales, such as Uzbekistan, such digital solutions could play an important role in ensuring transparency and increasing efficiency in the future.

CascadeStartupInvestmentArtificial IntelligenceConstruction
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Today, 18:28The Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineThe Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineToday, 18:22NVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledNVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledToday, 18:00Skyworth introduces the ultra-thin Q9H Wallpaper TV as thin as a coinSkyworth introduces the ultra-thin Q9H Wallpaper TV as thin as a coinToday, 17:22Anthropic to Pay $1.5 Billion for Copyright: A Record Settlement in US HistoryAnthropic to Pay $1.5 Billion for Copyright: A Record Settlement in US HistoryToday, 16:52US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from storeUS shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from storeToday, 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone