Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?

·1·Technology
Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?

In the global technology market, competition between browsers has reached a new level. The battle is no longer just about search results, but about which company's AI can act more actively on the user's behalf on the internet. Although Google Chrome and Apple's Safari still lead the market, the situation changed dramatically by 2026. New-generation browsers are turning the internet from a mere viewing window into a personal assistant that performs complex tasks. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Today, users can find worthy alternatives to giants like Chrome and Safari. Among the new players are both large technology corporations and promising startups. They present their products not just as search engines, but as intelligent agents that manage the user's digital life. These browsers stand out by prioritizing privacy, personalization, and user well-being.

New AI-powered assistants

Perplexity introduced its Comet browser in July 2025. This product is not just a search engine, but a chatbot-style assistant. Comet performs tasks such as summarizing emails, analyzing web pages, and sending meeting invitations via calendar. Currently, this service is available to Perplexity Max users for $200 per month.

Another interesting project is Dia, created by the authors of the Arc browser. Although it looks like Google Chrome, it is equipped with a powerful AI tool. Dia analyzes all sites visited by the user and helps find necessary information quickly. For example, it can answer product-related questions or summarize uploaded files. Most importantly, Dia is currently free to download.

Opera is not falling behind either. Their new browser, Neon, has context-awareness capabilities, allowing users to make purchases, conduct research, and even write programming code. A unique feature of the Neon browser is that it can perform some tasks offline. Designed for macOS and Windows, this browser subscription costs $19.90 per month.

Market changes and strategies

OpenAI also launched its own browser, called Atlas, in October last year. It allowed users to search for information directly through ChatGPT without navigating to external links. However, according to recent reports, the company decided to shut down this browser and integrate its features into the ChatGPT desktop app and Chrome extension.

This trend shows that in the future, browsers will not just be tools for opening sites. These changes are also important for users in Uzbekistan, as AI makes it easier to overcome language barriers and access international resources. Below are the main directions of new-generation browsers:

  • Agentic functions: performing actions on behalf of the user;
  • Privacy: protecting data from third parties;
  • Mindfulness: controlling the time the user spends on the internet;
  • Offline operation: analyzing data even without an internet connection.
In conclusion, while the dominance of Google Chrome and Safari continues, the market is open to new innovations. Users are now choosing not just based on speed or design, but on how "smart" the browser is.

TechnologyBrowserArtificial IntelligenceGoogle ChromeSafari
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