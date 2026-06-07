Huawei Unveils Ultra-High-Speed Ascend 950DT Processor

Huawei has officially confirmed that the new Ascend 950DT processor will debut in August of this year and appear in real devices in the fourth quarter. During the Huawei Cloud 2026 Inspire Creators Event, company vice president Chen Lin announced that this AI-supporting chip will be integrated into the company's cloud ecosystem in August. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new generation Ascend 950DT processor offers significantly increased computing power compared to previous versions. It demonstrates high performance and efficiency across all metrics, from video memory bandwidth to internet speed. Additionally, this semiconductor processor comes with more user-friendly software, facilitating model tuning and the use of intelligent management scenarios.

According to Chen Lin, the Ascend 950DT has achieved significant growth in vector computing power and video memory bandwidth. The chip also directly supports low-precision formats such as FP8, which accelerates the training and utilization of artificial intelligence models.

Recall that the Ascend 950PR processor went on commercial sale in March. Huawei showcased this chip alongside the Atlas 350 AI cluster at a partner event in China. Later, the company used this chipset for the DeepSeek V4 series and announced plans to release three new semiconductor chips for AI within the next three years.