Siemens to Participate in Creating the World's First Commercial Fusion-Powered Ship

·43·Technology
Siemens to Participate in Creating the World's First Commercial Fusion-Powered Ship

The Fusion Power Barge (FusPoB) project was announced at the Posidonia 2026 international exhibition. Under this project, an international consortium plans to create the world's first floating energy platform based on nuclear fusion. The project participants aim to present a commercial prototype of the technology by 2032. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The consortium includes the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the Israeli company nT-Tao specializing in fusion technologies, as well as Siemens Energy, P&P Marine Consultants, and the French company TEMISTh. In the initial stage, partners will work on developing the technical and economic feasibility of the project and defining requirements for the future platform.

Interest in fusion energy in the shipping industry is linked to increasing demands for reducing harmful emissions. According to the International Maritime Organization, maritime transport accounts for nearly 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Alternative fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia still require large-scale infrastructure and remain complex to implement.

According to the FusPoB project, the barge will be approximately 71 meters long. It will be based on nT-Tao's compact fusion reactor. Developers state that such a device fits into a standard container module and can be integrated into the ship's hull. The system is expected to generate up to 20 MW of electricity.

The project authors view this barge not only as a vessel but also as a mobile power station for ports and remote marine infrastructure, as well as a water desalination unit. Currently, there are no international regulations for commercial ships with fusion reactors, so ABS will participate in developing the industry's first safety standards.

SiemensNuclear FusionEnergyTechnologyFusPoB
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Abror Shuhratov
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Siemens to Participate in Creating the World's First Commercial Fusion-Powered Ship – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026