C12 Startup Develops Method to Integrate Carbon Nanotubes into Quantum Chips

French company C12 announced a significant step toward industrial-scale production of quantum processors. The startup developed Pick & Place technology, which enables the transfer of individual carbon nanotubes onto quantum chips with high precision and quality control. This approach resembles modern semiconductor packaging methods, but C12 engineers successfully adapted this principle to work with nanometer-scale nanotubes hosting quantum bits. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The company's quantum processors utilize spin qubits embedded within nanotubes made from ultra-pure carbon-12 isotopes. One of the main challenges in the quantum industry is qubit non-uniformity. Even minor defects in the material cause noise, leading to computational errors. The new technology addresses this issue through an intermediate assembly stage: each nanotube undergoes electrical testing before being placed on the chip, ensuring only defect-free elements are used.

Carbon nanotubes attract developers by creating a low-noise "clean" quantum environment. Additionally, they are compatible with existing semiconductor manufacturing technologies, facilitating the transition to mass production of quantum chips. Another advantage is the ability to create a superconducting quantum bus that serves as a communication channel between qubits.

Currently, C12 has demonstrated a high-density processor containing 17 quantum devices on a single chip. The experiment confirmed that nanotube integration is not only precise but also reproducible. The company plans to launch the Aïdôs system in 2027 and the Panopeia platform, capable of operating with 800 logical qubits, by 2033.