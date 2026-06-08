Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Tested Before Launch

New images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone have surfaced online. These photos confirm that the device follows the design of the standard Galaxy S26, released earlier this year. The Galaxy S26 FE will feature a familiar camera module consistent with the series' overall design concept. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, the smartphone appeared in the Geekbench database. The device was tested with the company's own Exynos 2500 processor and 8 GB of RAM. According to test results, the gadget scored 2426 points in single-core mode and 8004 points in multi-core mode.

New certification processes are practically confirming previous leaks. Early reports suggest that Samsung is taking measures to reduce the device's cost amid rising memory component prices. To this end, the company may use displays manufactured by CSOT instead of more expensive solutions.

Despite such cost-saving measures, insiders do not rule out that the Galaxy S26 FE will still be more expensive than its predecessor. The official announcement of the smartphone is expected in the coming months.