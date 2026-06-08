Huawei Mate 90: The First Smartphone to Overcome Moore's Law Limits

The Huawei Mate 90 smartphone series, expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2026, will retain its recognizable design, namely the large circular camera block. This was reported by the well-known Chinese insider Fix Focus Digital. According to him, the dimensions of the camera module will remain the same as in the current Mate 80 lineup. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

If this information is confirmed, Huawei will continue to use the concept introduced in the Mate 80 series. At that time, the company abandoned the usual single circle in favor of a two-ring construction where the camera module is complemented by an additional decorative ring. Together, they form a shape reminiscent of the number "8" or the infinity symbol.

The Mate line has traditionally been associated with circular camera blocks since the Huawei Mate 30 era. Since then, although Huawei has changed the design several times, it has maintained the overall style. Additionally, the company is preparing new accessories for the upcoming Mate 90 series that will bring zoom photography to the level of professional cameras.

This smartphone is expected to feature the latest Kirin chip built on a new technology called "Logic Folding." This technology is aimed at overcoming the physical limitations of Moore's Law. This will allow for a significant increase in device performance.

Previously, the insider Fix Focus Digital shared information about the computer version of the HarmonyOS operating system, leaked images of the new iPhone SE4 and renders of the Huawei Pocket 2, and also reported that Apple had halted work on a foldable iPhone.