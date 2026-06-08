Juno Tests Detonation Engine for Satellites

·4·Technology
Juno Tests Detonation Engine for Satellites

US-based Juno Propulsion has raised $1.4 million in investment to finalize the development of a new type of engine for satellites—the Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE). These funds will help bring the device to its first orbital tests, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The main project, named Iris, is expected to be launched into space as a payload on the Momentus platform. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

Rotating detonation engines are considered one of the most promising areas in rocket technology. Unlike traditional engines, RDE technology operates via a continuously rotating detonation wave instead of steady combustion. Theoretically, this approach allows for higher efficiency with the same amount of fuel consumption. According to Alexis Harroun, CEO of Juno Propulsion, conducted tests showed 7 percent higher efficiency than traditional schemes.

Another significant advantage of the new development is the fuel type. Many satellites still use highly toxic hydrazine, while the Juno system operates on a mixture of nitrous oxide and ethane, which is safer and cheaper. During the first flight, the engine's ignition in space, its ability to perform long-term maneuvers for orbit changes, and high-precision short impulses will be tested.

Currently, organizations such as JAXA and Venus Aerospace are also working on similar projects, but Juno plans to stand out in the market by creating its own production facilities. If the 2027 demonstration is successful, these engines could become a new standard for small satellites, providing high efficiency, compactness, and low-cost operation.

JunoSpaceTechnologyArtificial SatelliteNASA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

WhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderWhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderToday, 15:55NVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersNVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersToday, 15:54Sam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from TrumpSam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from TrumpToday, 15:28Bending Spoons, Owner of Eventbrite and Vimeo, Files for IPOBending Spoons, Owner of Eventbrite and Vimeo, Files for IPOToday, 13:57Massachusetts Passes Law Banning Sale of Location DataMassachusetts Passes Law Banning Sale of Location DataToday, 13:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body