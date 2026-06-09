Following Anthropic, OpenAI Also Files Confidentially for IPO

·5·Technology
Following Anthropic, OpenAI Also Files Confidentially for IPO

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company announced this on its blog on Monday. This move came a week after its main rival Anthropic announced plans to go public, taking the race between the two AI giants to a new stage. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Valued at $852 billion in recent investment rounds, OpenAI submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The number of shares or their price has not yet been disclosed. This suggests that 2026 could be a record year for the financial market, as SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is also preparing to go public with a valuation of $1.75 trillion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is rushing to IPO despite failing to meet its targets for new user growth and revenue. Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has expressed concern about covering the huge costs of data centers. Although the company raised a record $122 billion in Silicon Valley history in late March, spending on computing power is expected to exceed this amount by 2028.

The company does not plan to achieve positive cash flow by 2030. Meanwhile, Anthropic has presented investors with a much more optimistic financial outlook, announcing that it will soon see quarterly profits. Nevertheless, Anthropic is also facing significant expenses due to $65 billion in financing and debt incurred for chips.

The confidential filing process allows OpenAI to prepare without disclosing financial data and business risks. According to secondary market data, Anthropic's valuation on the Forge Global platform has reached $1 trillion, surpassing OpenAI's figures. OpenVC analysts note that Anthropic's shares have risen by 123% this year, while OpenAI's shares have grown by 11.3%.

OpenAIAnthropicIPOChatGPTArtificial Intelligence
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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