ChatGPT, Grok, and DeepSeek Services Will Not Be Banned in Russia

·8·Technology
ChatGPT, Grok, and DeepSeek Services Will Not Be Banned in Russia

Russia does not plan to restrict the use of foreign neural networks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Apparatus Dmitry Grigorenko at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to him, the draft law being developed on state regulation of artificial intelligence does not include any bans or restrictions on the use of foreign AI services. The main purpose of the document is to stimulate the development of local technologies and increase demand for Russian developments.

“Regarding artificial intelligence, we are not considering any bans at all, including blocking foreign neural networks. The goal of the regulatory measures we are currently preparing is to develop local solutions and stimulate demand for them. The draft law contains no prohibitive rules,” Grigorenko emphasized.

At the same time, the government representative noted that state institutions and critical infrastructure facilities should primarily use AI technologies developed in Russia.

ChatGPTGrokDeepSeekArtificial IntelligenceRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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