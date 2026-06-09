Honor X80 Pro Max: Smartphone with 11,000 mAh Battery Coming Soon

Initial details about Honor's upcoming smartphone, the Honor X80 Pro Max, have appeared online. According to information published by the well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the new device will feature one of the largest batteries among modern smartphones. Ixbt.com reports .

The Honor X80 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2788 × 1280 pixels. The screen will be flat, with bezels made as thin as possible. The device's hardware will be based on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor.

The smartphone's main feature is its massive 11,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the device supports 90 W fast charging technology. These specifications suggest that the smartphone will set new records for battery life.

According to the insider, the new model will have full water protection and a shock-resistant body. The device's design is inspired by the brand's flagship models. It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the features of models like the Xiaomi 15 and Realme GT 7 Pro before their official presentations.