Not a Starlink Clone: Bureau 1440 Lost Its First Satellite

·3·Technology
Not a Starlink Clone: Bureau 1440 Lost Its First Satellite

Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 lost one of its initial 16 serial satellites launched into orbit on March 23, 2026. Kommersant reports this, citing data from open space tracking services such as n2yo.com and celestrak.org. Ixbt.com reports .

According to company representatives, six experimental devices from the Rassvet-1 and Rassvet-2 series, as well as 15 satellites from the first batch launch, remain in low Earth orbit. These devices have passed main system tests in space, are currently performing maneuvers, and are operating in normal mode. Bureau 1440 emphasized that the timeline and quality of launching commercial communication services remain unchanged.

The Russian company plans to launch a total of 292 satellites (including reserve units) into orbit by 2030. The project is aimed at providing broadband internet access and is being implemented within the framework of the National Project Digital Economy. The total financing volume of the project exceeds 431 billion rubles.

Previously, it was announced that the Rassvet satellite constellation being created by Bureau 1440 is not a copy of the Starlink system, but a personal platform specially designed for the Russian digital economy. This technology serves to provide high-speed internet in remote areas.

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Abror Shuhratov
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