Lovable Announces Annual Revenue Reaches $500 Million

In an interview with TechCrunch, the rapidly growing European startup Lovable announced that its annual revenue has surpassed $500 million. The company last reported its financial results in February, when this figure stood at $400 million. Despite being founded only in late 2023, Lovable is demonstrating impressive growth rates in a short period. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the company, over 50 million projects have been created using its platform to date, with usage reaching one million new projects per week. Although most users lack technical expertise, they are increasingly creating revenue-generating software or tools for business processes. These include websites, e-commerce stores, CRM systems, and HR platforms.

AI-assisted coding (vibe coding) platforms are seen as a serious threat to traditional SaaS software. Many entrepreneurs prefer to build the tools they need themselves rather than purchasing expensive annual subscriptions. Survey results conducted by Lovable also confirm that this trend is real.

However, the main challenge lies not in creating the software, but in its maintenance. Since software depends on constantly changing infrastructure and third-party services, it requires regular updates. If the number of abandoned projects on Lovable and similar platforms remains low in the future, this will indicate the onset of a real crisis for the SaaS market.