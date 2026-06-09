Evgeny Kaspersky Shares Details on Unhackable Smartphone

·7·Technology
Evgeny Kaspersky Shares Details on Unhackable Smartphone

Evgeny Kaspersky, head of “Kaspersky Lab,” announced that work continues on a corporate secure smartphone running KasperskyOS, but the device is not yet ready for market release. According to him, the core feature set is already functional: the smartphone supports calls and SMS messages, and includes a clock, calendar, calculator, and messenger. Ixbt.com reports .

The device comes with the Google Chrome browser installed, and currently, the only available game is the classic “Minesweeper.” For document handling, software from “MoyOfis” is used. Kaspersky emphasized that one of the project’s main challenges is adapting the hardware components to the proprietary operating system.

Since the smartphone is not built on Android, it requires independent development and support of a large number of drivers for device components. This significantly complicates and prolongs the smartphone creation process.

“A year ago, the camera did not work at all; now it does. Initially, it worked but lacked autofocus. Video is not working yet,” said Evgeny Kaspersky. Previously, he had announced the creation of a smartphone with an unhackable, secure operating system.

KasperskySmartphoneKasperskyOSTechnologySecurity
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