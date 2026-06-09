Yandex Drops AI Earbuds Pass OWASP Security Audit

The Yandex team has announced additional details about its latest innovation — the Yandex Drops AI earbuds. This new wearable device has successfully passed a comprehensive compliance check against international security standards. According to Ixbt.com report .

According to the company's press service, the reliability of the gadget and its associated systems was assessed based on the methodology of the international organization OWASP. This audit covered not only the device itself but also its software, including firmware and the mobile app.

Experts also tested the security of data exchange via the Bluetooth protocol. According to Nikita Lichaniy, Yandex's information security engineer, this approach is standard practice for all company products.

For reference, OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) is a non-profit organization engaged in developing guides and frameworks in the field of security. Yandex Drops users can now be fully confident that their data is protected.