“Danger Button” Against Cyberfraud to Appear on Russia’s Gosuslugi Portal

The Russian State Duma adopted a draft law in its second and third readings as part of the second package of measures to combat cyberfraud. One of the key innovations in this document is the introduction of a special “danger button” on the Gosuslugi public services portal. Ixbt.com reports .

The new feature will allow citizens who encounter suspicious activity to quickly report potential fraud. Data submitted by users will be automatically routed to the state Antifrod information system.

After receiving the signal, the data is provided to banks and telecom operators. This, in turn, enables financial institutions and operators to take necessary measures to prevent fraudulent activities.

Currently, the operating mechanism of this system and the list of specific measures are being developed by the Russian government. This initiative aims to enhance the security of digital services and protect citizens' personal data.