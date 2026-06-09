Agro-drones Begin Processing Agricultural Fields in Russia

·8·Technology
Agro-drones Begin Processing Agricultural Fields in Russia

A pilot project for treating agricultural fields using agro-drones has been launched in the Kaliningrad region of Russia. This initiative is being implemented in partnership between the company “Aeromaks” and the region's largest agricultural holding, “DolgovGrupp”. As part of the project, which will continue until October, unmanned aerial vehicles will process thousands of hectares of land. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main focus is on areas with complex terrain where the use of traditional heavy machinery is difficult or considered inefficient. Operations are being carried out in the territories of six municipal districts, including Gusev, Nesterov, and Chernyakhovsk. Agro-drones fly at altitudes of up to five meters, enabling high-precision application of plant protection products.

The advantage of this technology is that it does not damage crops and, unlike heavy machinery, prevents soil compaction. Additionally, the speed of agrotechnical operations increases significantly because drones can operate at any time of day and immediately after rain.

This project is part of the regional “Yantarniy Dron” program, designed until 2030, which aims to digitize the agro-industrial complex. In the future, such technologies are expected to take agricultural efficiency to a new level.

Agro-dronesTechnologyRussiaAgricultureInnovation
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Abror Shuhratov
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