Some Banking Apps Stop Working After Installing iOS 27 Beta

Users who installed the first beta version of the iOS 27 operating system are encountering issues with several Russian apps. Specifically, the latest versions of "T-Bank" crash upon opening. The bank's administration later officially confirmed the existence of this glitch. Ixbt.com reports .

Additionally, there are reports of disruptions in certain versions of the "SberBank" app. Furthermore, users have experienced difficulties using the "Samokat" and "Koshelyok" services. Meanwhile, many popular applications such as "Gosuslugi", "Avito", "VKontakte", Ozon, and Wildberries continue to function as usual.

The problems have not bypassed foreign users either. iPhone owners are complaining about incompatibility of some applications with iOS 27. In particular, errors have been identified in the popular game Genshin Impact and the Uber service.

Since this concerns the initial beta version intended for developers, such errors are expected. App developers and Apple are expected to implement all necessary fixes before the stable release of iOS 27.