User Regularly Checked GeForce RTX 5090 Power Connector, Yet It Still Melted

·5·Technology
User Regularly Checked GeForce RTX 5090 Power Connector, Yet It Still Melted

A report appeared on the Reddit forum about another issue related to the 16-pin power connector of the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. User KusKundale reported detecting signs of connector melting during scheduled computer maintenance. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the system owner, he regularly monitored the condition of his device: every three months he disconnected and reconnected the graphics card power cable, and also checked the connection stability and cleaned the case from dust monthly. Nevertheless, during the next inspection, he noticed signs of blackening and overheating on both the power cable and the connector on the graphics card itself.

The system used an original Corsair Type 4 cable with a 12VHPWR connector. Notably, the graphics card was installed vertically, so excessive cable bending, considered one of the main causes of such incidents, is excluded in this case.

Experts suggest that the problem may have been caused by contact wear due to regular disconnection and reconnection of the connector. Due to design features, even minor damage to the contact pads increases electrical resistance, leading to local overheating over time.

The situation is not yet critical—the graphics card is still functional, but the user is seeking advice from the community on further steps. This issue with the NVIDIA RTX series remains relevant among users.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 5090Graphics CardTechnologyHardware
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Abror Shuhratov
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