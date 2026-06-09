iPhone Ultra Detects Folding Angle to Adapt Interface and Audio

·4·Technology
iPhone Ultra Detects Folding Angle to Adapt Interface and Audio

Interesting details about the folding mechanism of the future iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold) model have been found in the beta version of the iOS 27 operating system. According to insider Digital Chat Station, the smartphone will be able to measure the hinge opening and closing angle with high precision in real time. This is reported by Ixbt.com report .

The device can independently detect its closed, fully open, or half-folded state. Accordingly, the position of interface elements changes dynamically: for example, a standard screen like the iPhone appears in the closed state, while an iPad-style desktop appears in the open state. It is also stated that speaker audio is adjusted based on the device's position.

Prominent blogger Sahil Karoul recently showcased iPhone Fold prototypes in classic white and black colors. The foldable iPhone is expected to be in a 'booklet' format, with an internal screen of 7.7 inches and an external display of approximately 5.3 inches. A distinctive feature of the device is the relocation of the volume buttons to the top of the chassis.

According to rumors, the power button on the right side will be combined with a Touch ID sensor, indicating the return of a fingerprint scanner to Apple smartphones. Digital Chat Station had previously gained trust by accurately announcing information about the Xiaomi 15 and other flagships before their official presentation.

AppleiPhone UltraiPhone FoldiOS 27Technology
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