Limit Set on Number of Bank Cards in Russia: New Law Adopted

·2·Technology
Limit Set on Number of Bank Cards in Russia: New Law Adopted

The State Duma of Russia adopted a new bill in its second and third readings as part of measures to combat cyber fraud. Under the new rules, a citizen can no longer register more than 20 bank cards in their name. The previously discussed limit of five cards per bank was removed in the final version. Ixbt.com reports .

A unified registration system for bank cards will be created to monitor these restrictions. Banks will be required to transfer data on the client's TIN (INN), the number of cards, and their numbers to this system. Before issuing a new card, banks will check the client's limit through this system. In special cases, exceeding this limit may be permitted by a decision of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Russia.

Furthermore, the bill introduces the concept of a "children's" SIM card. Parents will be able to notify the mobile operator that a number registered in their name has been given to their child. After that, this SIM card will be considered a card intended for children.

Initially, sending such a notification was planned to be mandatory, but in the second reading, this provision was made voluntary. The procedure for providing communication services via "children's" SIM cards will be additionally defined by the Government of the Russian Federation.

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Abror Shuhratov
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