VTB Launches QR Code Transfers via SBP for Individuals

VTB Bank has introduced a new method for individuals to transfer money using phone numbers via the Faster Payments System (SBP). Users can now receive funds using a personal QR code. Developed by the National Payment Card System (NSPK), this service allows the recipient to generate a special code in the app and share it with the sender. According to Ixbt.com report .

To make a payment, the sender simply needs to scan the QR code using their smartphone camera or banking app and confirm the transaction. There is no need to enter the recipient's phone number or select their bank. VTB representatives emphasize that this technology is convenient for personal settlements and ensures privacy, as the phone number is not disclosed during the process.

NSPK specifically noted that this solution is interbank in nature and is not limited to a single bank's infrastructure. Customers of different credit institutions can transfer money to each other quickly and easily. The recipient can create codes with or without a specified amount, as well as use payment links to collect funds.

Currently, this service is available to all VTB Online users. No commission is charged for transactions within the free limits of the SBP. New participating banks continue to join the system, further expanding the service's coverage.