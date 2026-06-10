Anthropic's Fable 5 Model Creates Games with a Single Command

Anthropic has released the first public version of its long-awaited Mythos model — Claude Fable 5. Ethan Mollick, a renowned AI researcher and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, tested the model and found its capabilities astonishing. According to Mollick, Fable 5 significantly outperforms all public models he has used so far. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the researcher, the new model can work continuously for hours on multi-page technical tasks and demonstrates high efficiency in solving complex problems. Most interestingly, Mollick managed to create several fully functional video games on the Claude Code platform using just a single initial prompt.

The created games include a unique interpretation of the classic Snake game, Strata, based on lighting up underground tunnels, and Duino, inspired by the poetry of German poet Rainer Maria Rilke. Although the graphics are not yet perfect, the generation of complete game mechanics from a single command is being hailed as a technological revolution.

Beyond games, the Fable 5 model was able to create isochrone maps — complex tools that visualize travel time between two points — with high precision. This means that projects that previously required an entire team of developers can now be ready in minutes with the help of AI.

This news opens up significant opportunities for "vibe coders" in the software industry. The results demonstrated by Claude Fable 5 are a key indicator of how rapidly AI capabilities are growing and how complex programming processes will fundamentally change in the future.