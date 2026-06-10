Spektr-RG Space Observatory mission extended until 2031

·0·Technology
Spektr-RG Space Observatory mission extended until 2031

The Space Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences has decided to extend the operation of the Spektr-RG space observatory for another five years. Thus, this mission, which began in 2019, will continue until at least 2031, despite the expiration of its initial guaranteed service life. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

Following the meeting, experts deemed the technical condition of the apparatus sufficient for future operations. According to Ivan Moskatinyev, First Deputy Chief Designer at NPO Lavochkin, all primary systems of the observatory are in good working order, and the onboard fuel reserves allow for the continuation of the scientific program.

In the coming years, Spektr-RG will focus on ultra-deep studies of the central regions of the Milky Way and the galactic disk, conducting an extended survey of the entire sky, and performing joint observations with other ground-based and space observatories. Scientists also plan to use the device for high-precision pulsar monitoring, which could help create a unique space navigation system based on natural objects.

The Spektr-RG observatory is located at the Lagrange L2 point and is designed to observe the universe in the X-ray range. The device is equipped with two X-ray telescopes: the Russian ART-XC and the German eROSITA. However, since February 2022, the eROSITA instrument has been in safe mode by the decision of the German side, so the scientific program is currently being carried out solely using the ART-XC instrument.

Experts note that it is highly likely that Spektr-RG will serve longer than the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to be deorbited in 2030.

SpaceSpektr-RGAstronomyTechnologyRussia
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