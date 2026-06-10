Snapchat introduces new restrictions for users under 16

The social network Snapchat has announced new content control restrictions to ensure the safety of underage users. Now, users aged 13 to 15 can only share Spotlight posts with people they follow and are mutually friends with. According to company representatives, a separate profile will be created for users under 16 that displays Stories and Spotlight posts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under the new rules, metrics such as like counts will not be displayed on content from users in this age group. This measure is aimed at reducing the social pressure on young people to achieve high engagement metrics. Previously, Snapchat allowed this group to share Spotlight posts publicly, although their profiles remained private for safety.

Users aged 16 to 18 can still share Spotlight posts publicly, but their content will be limited to users with whom they have mutual friends, followers, or acquaintances. Additionally, parents will be able to monitor how much time their children spend in the Stories and Spotlight sections via the Family Center feature.

Snapchat currently blocks strangers from sending friend requests or messages to teenagers. If a teenager starts a chat with a stranger, the app displays a warning message. Other platforms like Instagram have also been tightening restrictions in recent years by introducing specialized accounts for teens.

Although Snap has faced several lawsuits regarding social media addiction, its CEO Evan Spiegel emphasizes the platform's positive impact. According to him, Snapchat connects users with close friends and should not be viewed in the same light as platforms like TikTok or Instagram.