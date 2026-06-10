Pinterest and Amazon Partnership: New Opportunities for Creators

Pinterest has announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon. The social network now offers creators the ability to integrate Amazon Storefronts. These online stores allow authors to earn revenue through affiliate links for products featured in their videos and content. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This step will be a key tool for Pinterest to attract creators who have built their businesses on major platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. According to company data, more than half of users visit the platform with the intent to shop, and over 80 billion search queries are made every month.

With the new tool, creators can link their Amazon Storefront pages directly to their Pinterest accounts. Once settings are complete, an affiliate link is automatically attached when a matching Amazon product is tagged. This fully automates the product promotion process and allows fans to better see the author's recommendations.

This agreement is a continuation of a multi-year advertising partnership that began in 2023. Pinterest also signed a similar advertising deal with Google in 2024. These moves are aimed at increasing the platform's monetization potential and are expected to address the issue of low-quality AI-generated content that has recently drawn user criticism.

By working with authentic creators, Pinterest aims to restore its reputation and become a hub for inspiration and shopping once again. The company announced that it will soon launch store integration features with other partners as well.