Warner Music Group acquires AI startup Sureel AI

·0·Technology
Warner Music Group acquires AI startup Sureel AI

Warner Music Group (WMG) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Sureel AI, a startup specializing in copyright protection. The company's patented technology creates a unique “AI DNA” for songs, breaking them down into components to track how AI models use these elements. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Through this acquisition, WMG aims to gain more precise control over when its creators' and songwriters' works are used in AI-generated content or model training. WMG CEO Robert Kyncl noted that the addition of Sureel will strengthen the creative community's control over their intellectual property, name, likeness, and voice, as well as monetization opportunities.

Founded in 2022, Sureel AI not only provides audit and compliance reports but also features specialized tools to protect creators' personal identity in cases such as voice clones and AI-avatars. The startup will continue to operate as an independent platform, serving the entire music and AI ecosystem.

Interestingly, Warner Music Group was initially opposed to AI startups. Specifically, the company sued the startup Suno in 2024, but later signed a licensing agreement with them. WMG also reached an agreement with the startup Udio last year.

Currently, other major labels like Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group are still pursuing major copyright infringement lawsuits against AI music startups. WMG, however, appears to have chosen the path of partnership and technological control.

Warner MusicSureel AIArtificial IntelligenceMusicTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Memory tools can degrade AI modelsMemory tools can degrade AI modelsToday, 16:20United Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeUnited Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeToday, 16:00Cybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelCybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelToday, 15:53Zest: A new app showing where people actually eatZest: A new app showing where people actually eatToday, 15:51Why Enterprise AI Will Be the Key Theme of VivaTech 2026Why Enterprise AI Will Be the Key Theme of VivaTech 2026Today, 15:29Datadog veterans launch AI coding startup NiteshiftDatadog veterans launch AI coding startup NiteshiftToday, 15:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body