Warner Music Group acquires AI startup Sureel AI

Warner Music Group (WMG) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Sureel AI, a startup specializing in copyright protection. The company's patented technology creates a unique “AI DNA” for songs, breaking them down into components to track how AI models use these elements. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Through this acquisition, WMG aims to gain more precise control over when its creators' and songwriters' works are used in AI-generated content or model training. WMG CEO Robert Kyncl noted that the addition of Sureel will strengthen the creative community's control over their intellectual property, name, likeness, and voice, as well as monetization opportunities.

Founded in 2022, Sureel AI not only provides audit and compliance reports but also features specialized tools to protect creators' personal identity in cases such as voice clones and AI-avatars. The startup will continue to operate as an independent platform, serving the entire music and AI ecosystem.

Interestingly, Warner Music Group was initially opposed to AI startups. Specifically, the company sued the startup Suno in 2024, but later signed a licensing agreement with them. WMG also reached an agreement with the startup Udio last year.

Currently, other major labels like Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group are still pursuing major copyright infringement lawsuits against AI music startups. WMG, however, appears to have chosen the path of partnership and technological control.