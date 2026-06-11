Amazon secures $17.5 billion loan for AI race

·6·Technology
Amazon secures $17.5 billion loan for AI race

To maintain leadership in the fierce AI competition, tech giants continue to invest massive amounts of capital. According to Bloomberg, Amazon has signed a $17.5 billion credit agreement with several major financial institutions. The lenders include banks such as Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, HSBC, and BofA Securities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This agreement is structured as a "delayed draw term loan," allowing Amazon to withdraw funds as needed rather than all at once. This provides the company with significant flexibility in managing financial resources. Notably, this deal comes just two days after Amazon announced the sale of $14 billion in bonds in Canada. Thus, the company has secured a total of $31.5 billion in new financing within the last 48 hours.

Amazon has not yet fully disclosed exactly how these funds will be spent. Reuters notes that the new loan will be used for "general corporate purposes." However, industry analysts speculate that the majority of these funds will be directed toward developing AI infrastructure, specifically for building new chips and data centers.

Amazon is not alone in this regard. Recently, major tech companies have been making record capital expenditures to fund AI projects. For instance, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has announced plans to raise $80 billion, while Meta announced the largest bond sale in its history, totaling $30 billion.

Currently, investors and analysts are pondering one major question: will these massive expenditures pay off? Whether these debts, which are staggering even by Silicon Valley standards, will generate the expected returns in the future remains to be seen.

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